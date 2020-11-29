According to the WHO, an average person's fluid requirements range from t liters to 16 liters per day, depending on the level of workload or heat stress. But due to our busy lives, sometimes we forget to hydrate ourselves enough, which can lead to multiple health issues. If you want to ensure that your body has adequate fluid levels, follow these simple strategies.

Reminders Your smartphone is your best friend

Your smartphone can help you achieve your hydration goal with ease. Use the alarm app or download a water tracking app and set reminders as per your requirement. Try setting a reminder to take a few sips of water every 30 minutes. Most importantly, follow it religiously and never snooze it.

Bottles Carry a reusable water bottle whenever you leave the house

Keep one water bottle to carry with you every time you are out running errands. Also, keep sipping on some water from time to time, even if you are not thirsty. If you have long working hours and unable to leave the desk, make an effort to get up and refill the bottle. A bottle with quantity markups is also a great idea.

Foods Consume foods packed with natural water

Additionally, you can ensure adequate fluid levels by including some hydrating foods in your diet. Fruits like watermelon and pineapple and veggies like cucumber have high levels of water. In fact, 94% of watermelon's weight is just water. Consumption of these foods not only ensures that you are well-hydrated throughout the day but also provides you with many essential nutrients.

Spice Have spicy food, thank us later

A spicy meal is an interesting way to increase water consumption which almost always works. I mean think about it. A little heat at mealtime will make you reach for a glass of water to cool down your body. Just make sure that your meals have some chilies or spicy seasonings like cayenne pepper and hot sauce. But, don't overdo it.

Dehydration Avoid or reduce the consumption of dehydrating drinks