29 Nov 2020
#HealthBytes: Some foods that can help you gain weight
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Lifestyle
Many popular diets are focused solely on weight loss because, lets' face it, obesity brings a lot of challenges.
But being underweight can be just as unhealthy as being obese.
Gaining weight or adding muscle is not as easy as it seems.
Binging on junk food may increase your weight, but this habit can destroy your health.
To gain weight healthily, try these foods.
Milk
Milk provides a good balance of proteins, carbs, and fats
Milk is an excellent source of casein and whey proteins. These help in the muscle-building process when combined with regular workouts.
In fact, consumption of milk provides a good balance of proteins, carbs, and fats, which are all essential for weight gain.
Additionally, it also contains many essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium, that helps in making your bones stronger.
Rice
A cup of rice contains healthy carbs and 200 calories
Rice is a good source of healthy carbs and contains a lot of calories. A cup of rice usually contains about 200 calories.
This helps in obtaining a high amount of carbs and calories from a single serving, especially when you have a poor appetite or get full quickly.
Rice is also easy to incorporate into meals that contain proteins and vegetables.
Nuts
Nuts, dried fruits, and seeds are rich in calories too
Nuts are the perfect choice for your weight gain process.
Loaded with fiber, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants, nuts have a good calorie count. For example, just one small handful of raw almonds contains 170 calories.
Nut butters, which are made without added sugar or hydrogenated oils, are effective, too.
Dried fruits and seeds also contain a good amount of calories and antioxidants.
Starches
Starchy foods have carbs, and can boost the calories
Foods that are rich in starches can supply a good amount of carbohydrates, add bulk to your meals, and boost the number of calories consumed.
Starchy vegetables are also high in micronutrients and fiber.
Some examples of healthy starchy foods are sweet potatoes, corn, beans, oats, legumes, whole-grain cereals and bread, peas, and quinoa.
Beyond adding calories, starches can also provide energy.