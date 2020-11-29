Dry feet are hard to deal with and are often the result of dead skin getting accumulated on the top layer of the skin on your feet. There are many more potential reasons for dry feet, but the most common one is cold weather. Low humidity and frigid temperatures can easily cause your feet to become dry. Here's how you can treat this condition.

Foot soaks Soak your feet in warm water to loosen dry skin

To soothe and loosen dry skin, soak your feet in warm water regularly. For better results, add beneficial ingredients (like Epsom salt) to the water. A small amount of vinegar will disinfect your feet with its antimicrobial properties. Adding lemon juice to the foot soak also has similar effects. For moisturization, you can add some honey to the water.

Scrub Don't forget to exfoliate

The process of exfoliation removes dead skin from the skin surface. Thus, this step is actually the most important. Your options include chemical and physical exfoliators, as well as homemade scrubs. Try this DIY scrub: Mix equal parts of oatmeal with rose water or milk. Apply this to your feet, leave for 20-30 minutes, and scrub gently. Use it on alternate days for best results.

Moisturize Follow up with a thick moisturizer

Once you have exfoliated, proceed to hydrate your feet with a moisturizer. If you have a foot cream, then great. If not, a normal body moisturizer with a thicker consistency works fine as well. If you are willing to go all the way, apply coconut or olive oil on your feet, cover up with a pair of socks, and leave overnight.

Prevention How you can prevent feet from drying up