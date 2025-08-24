Apple TV+ subscription price increased by 30%: Check new rates

Apple has announced a 30% increase in the monthly subscription fee for its popular streaming service, Apple TV+. The hike is effective immediately for new subscribers and will be applicable to existing users after their next billing cycle. The annual subscription price, however, remains unchanged at $99. The decision comes as part of Apple's strategy to invest more in original content and maintain an ad-free viewing experience on the platform.

Pricing details New rates for Apple TV+ The monthly subscription fee for Apple TV+ has been revised from $9.99 to $12.99, marking a $3 increase per month. The new rates are already applicable for new subscribers, while existing users will see the change reflected 30 days after their next renewal date. Despite the price hike, Apple has kept its annual subscription unchanged at $99, making it a more economical option for long-term users. In India, it is currently priced at ₹99 per month.

Content investment Price hike reflects investment in original content, says Apple Apple has said that the price hike reflects its growing investment in original content, including Emmy-nominated series such as Severance, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show. The company also highlighted its commitment to an ad-free experience on Apple TV+, unlike many competitors who have introduced lower-priced, ad-supported tiers. Despite the increase in subscription prices, Apple TV+ continues to offer a premium viewing experience without any advertisements.

Financial outlook Operating at a loss since launch Despite critical acclaim, Apple TV+ has been operating at a loss, spending over $5 billion annually on content since its launch in 2019. A recent report suggested that Apple cut that spend by $500 million in 2024, but the platform still loses more than $1 billion a year. The price hike is part of Apple's strategy to improve the financial sustainability of its streaming service while continuing to invest in high-quality original programming.