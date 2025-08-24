Google TV app gets Material 3, but breaks remote feature

The Google TV app on Android is getting a major update with a Material 3 Expressive redesign. The new version, 4.39, brings an entirely new page called "Hot & New," which replaces the previous "Highlights" tab. However, the update has also introduced some issues with the phone-based remote feature of the app.

Remote troubles Phone remote now takes up full page The updated Google TV app also comes with a redesigned phone remote, which now takes up the full page instead of being a sliding pane. But this new feature is not working properly in the latest release. The long-press gesture on the "select" button no longer works, blocking access to certain menus in apps like YouTube. Hopefully, Google will resolve this bug quickly.

App enhancements 'Hot & New' page highlights new releases The "Hot & New" page in the updated Google TV app highlights new releases with auto-playing (silent) clips, summaries, and large buttons for "Add to watchlist" and "Share." The "For You" tab has also been revamped with more Material You colors, including on the search button. The pages for movies and shows have also been given a colorful makeover to match their respective content.