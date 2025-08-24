Google TV app gets Material You redesign, breaks remote control

Google just dropped version 4.39 of the Google TV app for Android (August 2025), rolling out a colorful Material 3 redesign. While the new look makes browsing shows feel more modern, it's also broken an important remote control feature for some users.

Highlights tab replaced by 'Hot & New' section The old "Highlights" tab is gone—now there's a "Hot & New" section with auto-playing previews and quick buttons to add to your watchlist or share.

The "For You" feed features more Material You colors, and each movie or show page now matches its artwork.

Remote interface now a full-page layout The remote interface has switched to a full-page layout, but here's the snag: long-pressing the select button (needed for menus in apps like YouTube) doesn't work anymore.

This handy shortcut worked fine before, so users are hoping Google fixes it soon.