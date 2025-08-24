Next Article
Elon Musk's Grok 2.5 is now open-source
Elon Musk's company xAI just dropped Grok 2.5 as open-source, letting anyone check out, use, or build on the tech for free.
Announced today (August 24, 2025), this move follows last year's Grok 1 release.
Musk says Grok 3 will go open-source in about six months and Grok 5 should arrive by year-end.
The challenges of going open-source
Open-sourcing AI is a growing trend—big names like OpenAI and Meta are doing it too.
But it's not all smooth sailing: Grok had a privacy slip where user chats showed up in search engines, plus some backlash over offensive outputs.
This situation highlights the challenges of making AI open, as it involves balancing innovation with responsibility.