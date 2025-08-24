Next Article
Women, civilians can become India's 1st astronauts
Big news for future space travelers: India is now inviting women and people from beyond the Air Force to become astronauts.
Announced by PM Modi on National Space Day, this move is aimed at making the astronaut selection process more diverse and inspiring young Indians to dream big about space.
ISRO's ambitious plans for the future of space travel
ISRO plans to send astronauts into space by 2027, build its own Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035, and even launch a crewed Moon mission by 2040.
The Gaganyaan project will feature eight flights (two with crew), while over 300 new startups have joined the space sector since 2020.
Modi also highlighted how private companies are key to ramping up launches and taking India's space program further.