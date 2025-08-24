Women, civilians can become India's 1st astronauts

ISRO's ambitious plans for the future of space travel

ISRO plans to send astronauts into space by 2027, build its own Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035, and even launch a crewed Moon mission by 2040.

The Gaganyaan project will feature eight flights (two with crew), while over 300 new startups have joined the space sector since 2020.

Modi also highlighted how private companies are key to ramping up launches and taking India's space program further.