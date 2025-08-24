India has developed its entire 5G tech stack: PM Modi

India has created its entire 5G technology stack at home and is now rapidly working on Made-in-India 6G, Prime Minister Modi stated at a media event in Delhi. It's a big step for self-reliance and shows India's growing tech confidence.

Over 250 million people are using 5G in India Since launching in October 2022, India's 5G rollout has been massive—over 469,000 base stations are up as of early 2025, covering nearly every district.

More than 250 million people are already using it. Jio and Airtel are leading the charge in expanding coverage nationwide.

PM Modi connects tech leap to broader government reforms Modi connected this tech leap to broader government reforms—like making GST simpler and investing more in clean energy, quantum tech, and biotech.

He also pointed out that auto exports jumped from ₹50,000 crore in 2014 to ₹1.2 lakh crore now, with Indian EVs set to reach 100 countries soon.