Android 16 is here: Check top features and how to install

Other notable upgrades in Android 16

This update steps up security by blocking old-school 2G networks and warning you about risky websites.

Auracast now lets you share audio with multiple Bluetooth devices at once—perfect for group listening sessions.

While Pixel 5 and older won't get Android 16 (but will still get security patches), brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are expected to launch the update later in 2025.