Android 16 is here: Check top features and how to install
Android 16, released in June, brings some handy upgrades to Pixel users.
Now, your lock screen can show real-time updates—think food delivery or navigation—without unlocking your phone.
Plus, the new Advanced Professional Video codec lets you shoot crisp 4K and even 8K videos if your device supports it.
The update is rolling out for Pixel 6 and newer models.
Other notable upgrades in Android 16
This update steps up security by blocking old-school 2G networks and warning you about risky websites.
Auracast now lets you share audio with multiple Bluetooth devices at once—perfect for group listening sessions.
While Pixel 5 and older won't get Android 16 (but will still get security patches), brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are expected to launch the update later in 2025.