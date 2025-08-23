Next Article
Deal: Bose TV speaker is now under $165
Looking to boost your movie nights without spending a fortune?
The Bose TV Speaker is now just $163.45 on Amazon—a solid $115 off the usual price.
It's a compact soundbar that makes dialogue clearer and bass punchier, perfect for streaming or gaming setups.
More weekend tech deals
Despite its small size (less than 24-inch wide), the Bose TV Speaker delivers rich, room-filling sound with its three-speaker system.
You get handy features like a "Bass" button and dialogue mode on the remote, plus Bluetooth for easy music or podcast streaming.
Not into this one? Other weekend tech deals include Twelve South's PowerCord ($26.86), the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller ($59.99), and the Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 smartwatch ($183.72).