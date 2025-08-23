NASA's new astronaut class to be revealed on September 22
NASA's next group of astronaut candidates will be announced on September 22, 2025, live from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The event kicks off at 12:30pm EDT and you can catch it on NASA+, YouTube, or X.
These future astronauts were picked from over 8,000 hopefuls and will spend the next two years in training for upcoming space missions.
Artemis 2 mission is on track for April launch
Looking ahead, Artemis 2 is set to launch no earlier than April 2026 and will send Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen around the moon.
It's a big deal—Glover will be the first Black astronaut on a lunar mission; Koch is the first woman; Hansen is the first non-American.
Want more details? NASA experts Lakiesha Hawkins and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson will share updates in live briefings on September 23 and 24.