NASA's new astronaut class to be revealed on September 22

Artemis 2 mission is on track for April launch

Looking ahead, Artemis 2 is set to launch no earlier than April 2026 and will send Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen around the moon.

It's a big deal—Glover will be the first Black astronaut on a lunar mission; Koch is the first woman; Hansen is the first non-American.

Want more details? NASA experts Lakiesha Hawkins and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson will share updates in live briefings on September 23 and 24.