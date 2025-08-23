Is Roblox shutting down? What to know
A viral post claims Roblox is shutting down for good on September 1, 2025, sparking panic among players—especially younger fans.
But don't worry: Roblox says these shutdown rumors are just another old hoax that pops up every year or two.
Legal issues for Roblox
The buzz comes as Roblox faces legal heat, including a lawsuit from Louisiana's Attorney General accusing the platform of not doing enough to protect kids from harmful content and predators.
Roblox says it takes safety seriously, pointing to features like moderation tools and restrictions on sharing personal information, links, and user-to-user image sharing, and parental controls, and says it's always working to keep bad actors out.
Daily active users
Despite bans in some countries and all the legal drama, Roblox is still going strong with over 111 million daily users as of mid-2025.
The platform isn't shutting down anytime soon—and they're still focused on making things safer for everyone who plays.