India to get its 1st homegrown semiconductor chip by 2025
Big news: Prime Minister Modi just announced that India will roll out its very first made-in-India semiconductor chip by the end of 2025.
This is a major move toward technological self-reliance—something that's been a long time coming.
Modi admits India missed out on the semiconductor race
Modi admitted India missed out on the semiconductor race for decades, but things are finally turning around.
"Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India. By the end of this year, the first Made in India chip will come in the market," he shared.
He also highlighted fast progress on a 'Made in India' 6G network, showing how serious India is about building its own tech future.