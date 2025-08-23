National Space Day: India creates astronaut pool

ISRO's inclusive approach to astronaut selection

ISRO is making its astronaut selection way more inclusive—now, people from different backgrounds and genders can apply, not just Air Force pilots.

Meanwhile, group captains Ajit Krishnan and Angad Pratap are already training for a major human spaceflight planned for 2027.

Plus, with Shukla's recent return and ongoing prep for the Gaganyaan mission, it's clear India wants to keep reaching higher in space exploration.