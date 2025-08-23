National Space Day: India creates astronaut pool
India just took a big step in its space journey—Prime Minister Modi announced the creation of an astronaut pool on National Space Day (Saturday, August 23, 2025).
This move follows milestones like sending Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station and signals that India is getting serious about sending more people to space.
ISRO's inclusive approach to astronaut selection
ISRO is making its astronaut selection way more inclusive—now, people from different backgrounds and genders can apply, not just Air Force pilots.
Meanwhile, group captains Ajit Krishnan and Angad Pratap are already training for a major human spaceflight planned for 2027.
Plus, with Shukla's recent return and ongoing prep for the Gaganyaan mission, it's clear India wants to keep reaching higher in space exploration.