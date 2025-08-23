SpaceX's CRS-33 mission to ISS set for early Sunday launch

Dragon isn't just delivering snacks—it's packed with experiments like bone-forming stem cells to study bone loss in space, bioprinted liver tissue for research on blood vessel growth, and materials for testing 3D-printed medical implants. After about a day in transit, Dragon will dock itself at the ISS on Monday morning.

Dragon will also test its thrusters

This mission is also a test: Dragon will try boosting the ISS's orbit using its own thrusters—a job Russian spacecraft usually handle.

With Russia possibly leaving the ISS project as soon as 2028, showing that Dragon can do this is a big deal for keeping the station running smoothly in the future.