SpaceX's CRS-33 mission to ISS set for early Sunday launch
SpaceX is launching its Dragon cargo ship early Sunday, August 24, 2025, loaded with over two tons of food, gear, and science experiments for astronauts on the International Space Station.
This marks SpaceX's 33rd supply run for NASA's resupply program.
The Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral at 2:45am EDT.
Dragon is loaded with experiments
Dragon isn't just delivering snacks—it's packed with experiments like bone-forming stem cells to study bone loss in space, bioprinted liver tissue for research on blood vessel growth, and materials for testing 3D-printed medical implants.
After about a day in transit, Dragon will dock itself at the ISS on Monday morning.
Dragon will also test its thrusters
This mission is also a test: Dragon will try boosting the ISS's orbit using its own thrusters—a job Russian spacecraft usually handle.
With Russia possibly leaving the ISS project as soon as 2028, showing that Dragon can do this is a big deal for keeping the station running smoothly in the future.