Earth is losing freshwater: Study warns of dire consequences
A major study using over 20 years of NASA-German satellite data just found that Earth's continents have been losing freshwater since 2002.
Dry zones are spreading fast—growing by an area twice the size of California every year—and regions like Europe, Asia, North Africa, and Central America are all feeling the impact.
Groundwater depletion and climate change
Most of this water loss (about 68%) comes from groundwater being used up faster than it's replaced.
Climate change is adding to the problem with more droughts and melting ice.
The result? Growing worries about food shortages, migration, and even political tensions.
Urgent need for global cooperation
About 75% of people worldwide now live in countries where freshwater is shrinking.
This isn't just a local issue—it's raising sea levels too.
The researchers say we need smarter groundwater management and global teamwork if we want to slow down drying trends and protect our future water supply.