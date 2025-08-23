National Space Day: Shubhanshu Shukla on India's space station mission
On National Space Day, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla—the first Indian to visit the International Space Station—talked about how the Axiom-4 mission opened up a path to microgravity research and fueled India's dream of building its own space station.
He shared that this mission has taken microgravity research further and given a fresh push to India's space ambitions.
Gaganyaan astronauts reflect on upcoming human spaceflight
Shukla also shared a model of the upcoming "Bharatiya Antariskh Station" and predicted we might see an Indian lunar mission by 2040.
Gaganyaan astronauts joined in, reflecting on how exploring space brings people together and should help life back on Earth.
With the Gaganyaan human spaceflight set for December 2025, India is showing it's serious about teamwork and making real progress in space exploration.