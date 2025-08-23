National Space Day: Shubhanshu Shukla on India's space station mission

Gaganyaan astronauts reflect on upcoming human spaceflight

Shukla also shared a model of the upcoming "Bharatiya Antariskh Station" and predicted we might see an Indian lunar mission by 2040.

Gaganyaan astronauts joined in, reflecting on how exploring space brings people together and should help life back on Earth.

With the Gaganyaan human spaceflight set for December 2025, India is showing it's serious about teamwork and making real progress in space exploration.