The cold temperature during winter causes dry skin, which is why moisturizing is essential in this season. But, in case your skin fails to stay hydrated even after dabbing it with a lot of products, you can go the DIY way. The following moisturizers can be easily made at home and are great for hydrating dry and rough skin.

#1 Honey + glycerin + lemon juice + green tea moisturizer

Take 1 teaspoon of honey, 2 teaspoons of glycerin, 1 teaspoon of diluted lemon juice (optional), and 2 teaspoons of green tea extract and mix them in a bowl. Massage your skin with this mixture gently for a few minutes before you go to sleep at night. It will easily get washed off when you take a shower the next morning.

#2 Avocado + olive oil + honey moisturizer

Make a puree out of half an avocado and mix it with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. For extremely dry skin, add 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply this mixture on your skin, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off. This pack will soften your skin quickly. You can also follow this up with your store-bought moisturizer for extra hydration.

#3 Coconut oil is a great natural moisturizer

Applying coconut oil on your skin without any extra ingredient is pretty effective. All you need to do is apply some coconut oil to your face, skin, elbows, knees, and hands. Do this every night before you sleep. In fact, a 2014 study found that coconut oil is as safe and effective as petroleum jelly for treating dry skin.

#4 Honey is also an effective moisturizer in itself

Like coconut oil, honey is also an effective moisturizer in itself. Just take some raw honey (manuka honey preferably), apply it on dampened skin, let it stay for 10-15 minutes, and remove with a warm washcloth. Due to its healing properties, you can use it as a face mask, too. Do it once weekly if you have an inflamed face.

#5 How to prevent dry skin during winter