Healthy gums are just as important as shiny, white teeth when it comes to oral hygiene. In fact, well-maintained gums give way to healthy teeth; you can even lose your teeth if you contract severe gum diseases. The root cause for gum infections is plaque build-up, which can lead to gingivitis, where gums become inflamed, tender, and swollen. Here are some tips for healthy gums.

Flossing Floss daily: Critical step, would help avoid dentist visit

The first step when it comes to taking care of your oral health has to be flossing. Many of us overlook this critical step in our daily routine, but flossing regularly is important to remove plaque from between the teeth and gums. This cannot be achieved with a toothbrush. Want to avoid going to the dentist with swollen gums? Floss every day before bedtime.

Brush Brush and clean your tongue twice every day

Brushing your teeth after every meal can be quite impossible, so make sure to brush your teeth twice every day. This is important to remove any food particles and avoid bacterial build-up. Cleaning the tongue is equally important to remove bacteria that can cause bad breath. Rinsing your mouth with a mouth wash after brushing will help clear any leftover plaque.

Scaling Get your teeth scaled by a dentist every six months

In spite of practicing good dental hygiene at home, it is best to visit a dentist once every six months to get your teeth cleaned professionally. Scaling your teeth will help prevent any cavity and will guard your gumline against periodontal diseases. It also helps to remove staining caused by smoking and drinking tea or coffee and whitens the teeth to some extent.

Toothpaste Choosing a toothpaste that has fluoride is important

The toothpaste aisle is stocked with a wide variety of brands and our choices could be inclined towards the ads that we see daily. Choose a toothpaste that has fluoride in its ingredient label. Fluorides slow down the breakdown of enamel and help prevent tooth decay. Using fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash regularly will strengthen weak spots and prevent tooth decay.

Foods Eating certain foods will give you stronger gums