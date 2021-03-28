A strong cup of tea is a healthy way to kick-start your day, which also boosts the body's immune system. Teas are known to have antiviral and antimicrobial properties and are an important ingredient in herbal medicine. While it is hard to pick the best tea for a healthy body, the following varieties have proved to have great immunity-boosting properties and medicinal benefits.

Peppermint tea Peppermint tea is perfect when you're feeling under the weather

Peppermint tea is made by infusing peppermint leaves in hot water and is naturally caffeine-free. Numerous studies prove that peppermint has antimicrobial and antiviral properties and regularly consuming it will keep diseases at bay. The tea has antispasmodic properties that can help ease tension and migraine headache and the menthol present in it is also known to aid in easy digestion.

Chamomile tea Chamomile tea: Crucial component of herbal medicine, improves heart health

Chamomile tea has been a component of herbal medicine for centuries and helps to boost the immune system and soothe symptoms of flu and cold. Not just that, studies prove that regular consumption of this tea can help improve heart health and protects the body against many types of cancers. Chamomile tea can be freshly brewed or mixed with other herbs before consumption.

Lemongrass tea Lemongrass tea is full of antioxidants, a wholesome detox agent

Lemongrass tea is full of antioxidants and helps you detox from within. It aids in boosting metabolism as well and these factors make it an excellent option when it comes to weight loss. This tea stimulates blood circulation and in turn, lowers blood pressure. This also helps in purifying the liver. For best results, brew the tea along with mint leaves and jaggery.

Hibiscus tea Hibiscus tea helps in reducing high blood pressure