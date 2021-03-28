Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 10:38 am

Hair fall is a common problem that affects almost everyone at some point in time. Hormonal changes, pollution, tap water that may not suit certain hair types, and post-pregnancy period—the reasons are plenty. Most of us go into panic mode the moment we see hair strands lying around at home or in the bathroom drain. Follow these effective home remedies to get strong locks.

Onion juice Apply onion juice to the scalp twice a week

Many experts suggest onion juice is an ideal remedy to contain hair fall. Onions are rich in sulfur and applying its juice to the scalp helps promote hair growth, prevents hair fall, and is a known cure for alopecia - hair loss. Mix onion juice with coconut oil and rub it into the scalp. Wash off after an hour. Do this twice a week for visible results.

Bhringraj Bhringraj oil: Reduces hair fall, treats dandruff, slows graying

Bhringraj oil is made from a plant called false daisy and has been a staple in ayurvedic medicines for ages. Leaves of the plant are mixed and boiled with coconut oil to make this wonder of an oil. Studies claim that regular application of this oil reduces hair fall, treats dandruff, slows graying of hair, and promotes the growth of healthy hair locks.

Folate, folic acid Consume eggs, legumes, leafies, citrus fruits for folate, folic acid

Folate is essential for healthy hair growth. It is generally found in foods such as eggs, legumes, leafy greens, and citrus fruits. Folic acid is the synthesized form of folate and both folate and folic acid aid in hair growth in the same way. Folic acid supplements can be taken after consulting a doctor if you don't get enough folate from food intake.

Green tea Do green tea rinse for ten days for best results

Use a shampoo with green tea extracts to counter hair fall. You can also opt for a conditioner or hair mask made from green tea extracts to prevent hair loss. You can also make a green tea rinse by boiling water with two bags of green tea. Wash your hair with this after shampooing. Do this for ten days to see visible results.

Eggs Apply this egg mask twice every week