Glycerin is a humectant, which means it pulls in moisture from the air, and this property of it can help keep your hair healthy and hydrated. It is good for every hair type but is especially great for curly, frizzy hair. Glycerin can be used on the hair in numerous ways and can address a number of hair concerns. Here's more on the same.

Types Can either be plant-based or derived from animals

Glycerine, also known as glycerol, is a compound that can be derived from both plant and animal sources. Vegetable glycerin is usually obtained from coconut and soybean and is thick, odorless, and colorless in nature. Animal-derived glycerin is extracted from animal fats. Both forms of glycerin are popular in the beauty and haircare industries and are known for their moisturizing and hydrating benefits.

Protects hair from heat, minimizes damage caused by styling tools

Glycerin protects the hair from heat and minimizes the damage caused by styling tools. It also reduces dandruff and is a component of many anti-dandruff formulations. Glycerin can also soothe dry, itchy scalps. It increases the moisture content in hair roots and also strengthens the hair shaft. moreover, it balances scalp pH levels and reverses the damage caused by alkalinity in the hair follicles.

Usage The different ways you can use glycerin on the hair

There are different ways to use glycerin on the hair, depending on what your concern is. A glycerin hairspray made with rosewater and distilled water is great to address dry hair issues. Aloe vera and glycerin hair masks work well when you are looking to hydrate and nourish the scalp. Honey, olive oil, and glycerin masks will help add shine and luster to hair.

Tips Here's what you should keep in mind before using glycerin