All you guys who think that growing a beard is just about letting it grow wild without trimming it, do note, you're wrong. A thick and attractive beard has always been in vogue. Growing a beard requires proper care and nourishment and just like a healthy hair care routine, there are important steps that you have to follow for a thick and groomed beard.

Cleanse Wash it using a medicated shampoo, condition your beard regularly

Trapped food particles and pollutants can cause itchiness of the skin. It is particularly important to clean your beard of any obvious dirt every day. Cleanse the beard once every week with a medicated shampoo that contains salicylic acid and pat it dry. Don't forget to use a conditioner after shampooing your bristles because just like your hair, your beard requires conditioning as well.

Beardruff Massage your beard with oil twice a week

Beardruff is a collection of snowflake-like skin cell clusters on the beard and is a result of a build-up of dead skin cells. It's similar to dandruff and proper care should be taken to keep it at bay. Massage your beard with oil twice a week to avoid the dead skin cell buildup. It's also important to use a beard wash for your beard.

Brush Brushing your beard stimulates blood flow, prevents breakages and split-ends

Brushing your beard helps remove dirt and dead skin cells and is an important step in taking care of your beard. It also helps in better blood circulation to the face, promoting healthy facial hair growth. Regularly brushing the beard prevents breakages and split-ends. Brushing also helps in evenly distributing the natural oils on the face and gives it a natural and fuller appearance.

Tips Buy a good trimmer; wait 3 weeks if you're beginner