14 Dec 2020
#HealthBytes: Some helpful tips for maintaining a healthy scalp
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Your hair growth and type are completely dependent on your scalp and its health. So, it's about time that you start taking care of it.
Amid the many hair products, your scalp often gets neglected, which directly affects the appearance of your hair.
To maintain a healthy scalp, you don't have to do much.
Just include the following steps in your hair care routine.
Moisture
Try to avoid losing natural moisture from scalp
The scalp has its own moisture content, which is why we only condition our tresses.
However, take special precautions to avoid the loss of the scalp's natural moisture because it may cause problems.
To preserve moisture loss, avoid exposing your scalp to extremely hot water.
Lukewarm water is fine for rinsing.
Also, allow your hair to dry naturally instead of using a blow-dryer daily.
Exfoliate
Exfoliate your scalp once a week, avoid using fingernails
Scrubbing the scalp once a while will remove dead skin cells and any residue left from hair products.
You don't even need any fancy scrub for this. Just add a few spoonfuls of sugar to your shampoo before washing your hair, and work the mixture on your scalp properly.
Avoid using your fingernails when scrubbing. It may harm your scalp.
Protection
Take measures to protect your scalp from external damages
Any damage to your scalp's skin can directly harm your hair growth. So, prepare to fight radiation, intense temperatures, harsh chemicals, and other factors that can damage your scalp.
Cover your head with a hat or scarf when you are out in the sun.
Stay away from products that can irritate your scalp, too.
And, avoid chemical treatments as much as you can.
The pH levels
Maintaining pH balance is essential, avoid alkali hair products
Maintaining pH balance is essential for your scalp to keep the bacteria and fungus away. This also tightens the pores and makes hair stronger.
To avoid imbalanced pH levels, avoid products with a very low pH. These include alkali shampoos.
Don't use drastic hair products without consulting with a professional to check the pH balance.
The recommended levels for a healthy scalp are 3.5-5.5.
Diet
Healthy diets with lots of nutrients like vitamins, iron
Every little skin reaction is somehow linked to our diet. So, for healthy scalp skin, you have to eat right.
Ensure that your diet contains foods that are rich in vitamins A, B, C, D, and E. Iron is also an important supplement for hair growth.
You can also opt for vitamin supplements, but start your dose only after talking to your doctor.