#HealthBytes: Home remedies to get rid of moles on face

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 12:53 am

These home remedies work well to remove moles

Moles are brown or black-colored skin growth that can occur in any part of the body. While they are potentially harmless, moles can make people conscious if they are on the face, neck, or other exposed areas of the body. But much to our relief, there are home remedies that work well to reduce its appearance if done over a period of time.

Garlic

Garlic gets rid of cell clusters that form the mole

Garlic is one of the most common remedies when it comes to removing a mole. This is because garlic contains several enzymes that can remove the cells responsible for the mole. However, these observations are based on anecdotal evidence and are not scientifically proved. Crush garlic and tape it to the mole overnight. Repeat regularly till the mole fades away.

ACV

Apple Cider Vinegar contains acids that may dissolve the mole

Malic and tartaric acids present in Apple Cider Vinegar are believed to work together and dissolve the mole completely in a few week's time. Dab some ACV on a cotton pad and wipe the mole with it. You can also tape the cotton pad to the mole and leave it on. Following this regularly for some time is sure to bring you visible results.

Castor oil

Castor oil and baking soda work wonders too

A paste made from castor oil and baking soda can work well to remove moles. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of castor oil to form a thick paste. Apply it to the mole and leave it on for several hours. This recipe works well because baking soda can dry out the mole, and castor oil protects the skin.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil may help to dry out the mole

Tea tree oil is known for its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, and anecdotal evidence suggests that it helps dry out the mole. Take a cotton swab and apply some undiluted tea tree oil to it. Carefully apply it to the mole or tape it onto it. Make sure that the skin surrounding it doesn't come in contact with undiluted tea tree oil.