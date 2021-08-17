#HealthBytes: Amazing benefits of the Ayurvedic herb Reetha

Reetha tree is a herb that is native to India, China, Nepal and is commonly used in preparing Ayurvedic medicines. Also known as soapnuts, the macadamia-sized berries of the tree are dried and the shells are often used as a substitute for detergents, soaps, and cleaners. In addition, soapnuts have a host of health benefits. Read on to know more about them.

Respiratory health

Is an expectorant and is good for respiratory health

Inhaling the smell of ground reetha is an age-old remedy for curing symptoms of asthma. For this, you can either grind the fruits and make the patient inhale the odor or grind the fruit with one black peppercorn in water and pour a few drops of the solution in the nostrils. You may also ask your doctor for reetha infused medicines for asthma.

Anti-inflammatory

Has strong anti-inflammatory properties and boosts the immune system

Reetha has strong anti-inflammatory properties and this makes it an excellent medicine for relieving the symptoms of arthritis like joint and muscle pain. Its powder not just eliminates pathogens like E. coli and salmonella from the body, it is also effective in boosting the immune system and preventing its growth. Moreover, the antioxidants present in reetha also lowers the risk of chronic diseases.

Hair health

Strengthens the hair follicles, keeps dandruff and lice away

Reetha has foaming properties that help in clearing dirt and oil in the hair. The presence of vitamins and saponins adds luster and shine to your mane and reduces dryness as well. The nutrients present in reetha strengthens the hair from within the root. Further, it has antibacterial and antifungal properties, and thus aids in overall haircare, by keeping lice and dandruff away.

Migraine

Effective in reducing the symptoms of migraine

A lesser-known benefit of reetha is its effectiveness in reducing the symptoms of migraine. Grind one-two fruits with a black peppercorn, water and let the solution sit for a few minutes. Next, pour three drops in each nostril and wait for the migraine to subside. While these remedies may prove useful, it is important to consult a doctor before practicing them.