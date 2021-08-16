#HealthBytes: Body fat secrets no one told you about

There are different types of fat and they are classified based on their function

Fad diets and online tutorials have got us to believe that body fat is a villain. While excess fat comes with its share of health risks, a healthy amount is required for optimal functioning of the body. You will also be surprised to learn there are different types of fat and they can be classified based on their function. Read on to know more.

Types

There are three types of fat cells in the body

Fat cells are divided into white, brown, and beige cells. White fat is found around the belly, buttocks, and thighs and is the type that is stored for later use. Brown fat is found in the neck and shoulders and is responsible for burning fatty acids. In terms of calorie-burning, beige fat falls in between white and brown and burns fat than storing it.

Mood changes

Body fat is capable of altering your mood

Studies suggest that excess belly fat may contribute to serious mood conditions like bipolar disorder. Furthermore, if you are someone who binges unhealthily during low phases, studies show that it can further lower your mood. To help with this, it is best to have healthy fats like dark chocolate, low-fat yogurt, etc. that satiate the craving and also calm the mood.

Risk

Body fat percentage and associated health risks

The standard total body fat percentage for non-athletic men is between the 14-24% range, while for non-athletic women it is in the 21-31% range. If the total body fat is higher than recommended, you may be at risk of health conditions like Type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease, stroke, kidney and liver diseases, cancer, etc.

Benefits

The benefits of maintaining an ideal body fat percentage

Increased body fat is linked to diseases mentioned above, however, healthy body fat is necessary for the normal functioning of the body. It also has several benefits and these include temperature regulation, balanced hormone, good reproductive health, better vitamin storage, healthy metabolism, and balanced blood sugar. To keep in mind, a healthy diet combined with exercising helps in maintaining a good fat percentage.