Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 16, 2021, 12:15 am

Since most of us may be stuck indoors at least for the next few months, a luxurious facial may seem like a far-off dream. But who said that you can't delve into an equally (or more) satisfying facial routine in the comfort and safety of your home? Read on for a four-step tutorial on how to ace that perfect, soothing facial at home.

Step 1

Double cleanse using oil-based and gel-based cleanser

Double cleansing is a sought-after technique that helps in removing even the smallest of the impurities from the face. After removing your makeup using a makeup remover, gently apply oil or an oil-based cleanser on the face to remove dirt and leftover impurities. Rinse using warm water and then apply some gel-based cleanser. Massage gently and rinse thoroughly to completely cleanse the face.

Step 2

Exfoliate the skin and apply a face mask

Once you are done cleansing, exfoliate your face using a mechanical scrub or a chemical exfoliator that contains hyaluronic acid. This will help in removing the dead skin and clear clogged pores, thus giving way for the absorption of the face mask and other products. For the face mask, choose a product that specifically addresses your skin concern like acne, dullness, or pigmentation.

Step 3

Steam to open up the pores

After applying the face mask, it is important to steam so as to open up the pores. You can use a steamer if you have one or simply take a bowl of hot water and bend your head over it, after covering your head with a towel. Indulge in relaxing steam for about five minutes and wash off the face mask once done.

Step 4

Hydrate your skin with serums and moisturizers

The final and most important step is to hydrate your skin. Now, you can simply apply a moisturizer and call it a day or layer multiple products (from thinnest to thickest). Start off by applying a light-weight serum that preferably has vitamin C. Apply an eye cream and top it off by applying your regular moisturizer. Voila! Wasn't that a much-needed pamper session?