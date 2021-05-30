Effective remedies to reduce darkness of elbows and knees

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 30, 2021, 09:16 pm

Dark skin on the elbows and knees is a common occurrence and usually affects those with darker skin tones as such skin types are more likely to overproduce melanin. It may be a result of several factors including accumulation of dead skin cells, sun exposure, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, etc. Dark knees and elbows need no treatment. However, it is possible to lighten their appearance.

Green tea

Green tea prevents the accumulation of melanin

Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate that has skin-lightening properties, as it prevents melanin accumulation. Steep some green tea with a tea bag or green tea powder. Let it cool. Now, dip a cotton pad in the tea and squeeze out excess. Rub the pad on the dark areas of your elbows and knees. Do this every day for visible results.

Oats & yogurt

Oatmeal and yogurt paste soothes the skin

Oatmeal and yogurt mixture adds moisture to the skin, and this mask can be applied on elbows and knees as well as to the face. Make a mask using equal parts oatmeal and yogurt and mix it well to form a thick consistency. Apply it to the elbows and knees; gently scrub and rinse after 15 minutes. Do this every day for lighter skin.

Orange & milk

Orange peel and milk mixture will lighten the skin

Orange peel helps in lightening dark skin patches due to sun exposure. To make the most of it, dry orange peel in sunlight and grind it into a fine powder. Now, make a paste with equal portions of orange peel powder, rose water, and whole milk. Scrub this paste on your knees and elbows thrice a week for your elbows and knees to lighten.

Lemon & baking soda

Lemon and baking soda have excellent bleaching properties

Both lemon and baking soda are known to have excellent bleaching properties. You can either separately apply lemon juice and baking soda paste to the darkened skin or make a paste from them. Make a paste with equal portions of lemon and baking soda. Rub this mixture on the knees and elbows and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with cold water.