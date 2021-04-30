Everything to know about the viral K-beauty trend of slugging

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 07:17 pm

When it comes to beauty treatments, nothing can beat the Korean realms of tried and tested skincare.

Though their 11 step night-time routine can make jaws drop, the effort is rewarded with a squeaky clean and healthy skin.

The latest gift from the masters of skincare is a bizarre practice called slugging, which promises well-hydrated skin, overnight.

Here's your ultimate guide to this exercise.

Moisture lock

Slugging uses petroleum jelly to lock moisture in the skin

Slugging is a simple process that involves just one product- petroleum jelly or vaseline.

For slugging, you need to apply a layer of petroleum jelly on the face and leave it overnight.

The vaseline acts as a barricade on the skin that reduces trans-epidermal water loss.

Though vaseline itself doesn't hydrate the skin, it seals the skin of its existing moisture.

Result

What results should you expect after slugging?

Irrespective of how funny your face feels while going to bed, lathered in vaseline, rest assured your skin will thank you in the morning.

You're less likely to feel a greasy effect after washing your face, and the skin will feel well-hydrated and soft.

The effect of slugging will last an entire day and dry patches will no longer be a worry.

Routine

Here's how you can add this to your skincare routine

Slugging is the last step in your skincare routine, before bedtime.

After removing your makeup, cleanse or double cleanse your face.

Use a toner, apply your facial serum, eye cream and moisturizer.

As the last step, apply a layer of vaseline or petroleum jelly to your face.

This will help seal all the products and slow down the escape of moisture from the skin.

Tips

However, if you have an acne-prone skin, avoid this practice

If there is a skincare practice that is cheap yet effective, chances are you will go all out to reap its benefits, but here's a word of caution.

It is best to avoid slugging if you have acne-prone or oily skin, as it might clog pores.

Petroleum jelly is a by-product of the petroleum industry, so make sure to use triple-refined products, only.