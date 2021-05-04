Home manicure: Steps to follow to get salon-like nails

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 12:39 am

You don't have to visit the salon in order to get beautiful nails when you can do a manicure in the comfort of your home.

A few nail care essentials and some 'me time' is all that is required to achieve that perfect salon-like manicured nails at home.

So, why wait?

Set aside some time and pamper yourself with a self-manicure session.

You will have to assemble your tools for hassle-free experience

Before getting started with the manicure, make sure to assemble the following manicure essentials, in order to have a hassle-free experience.

You'll need a nail-polish remover and cotton swabs to remove nail paint; Epsom salt; shampoo and warm water; nail clippers to cut the nails; a nail buffer; a cuticle pusher and nippers; a cuticle remover; a nail moisturizer; base coat and nail polish.

Step 2

Remove nail polish and file your nails as you wish

While non-acetone nail polish removers are gentler on the nails, acetone-based removers are known to work faster.

Dab some remover of your choice on a cotton pad and gently remove the nail polish.

Clip your nails and softly file them into shape.

A slightly rounded nail shape is the easiest shape to achieve but feel free to get creative, if you want to.

Step 3

Soak the nails in water; push the cuticles back gently

Soak the fingers in lukewarm water mixed with Epsom salt and a gentle shampoo. This helps to loosen up the dirt and dead skin cells.

Stroke the nails, using a gentle nail brush. Then, dry your fingers and apply some cuticle cream.

Using a cuticle pusher, gently shove back the cuticles, without applying too much pressure.

Follow this up with a moisturizer.

Step 4

Let moisturizer sit for some time, then apply a color

Let the moisturizer sit for some time; wipe it off with a cotton pad before applying nail polish.

Start by applying a single layer of base coat to all the nails. This helps the nail polish to last longer.

Once the base coat is dry, apply your favorite nail polish on top of it.

Voila, say hello to your beautifully manicured nails!