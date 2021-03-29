-
Summer is already here! Try these yummylicious mango drinks
All hail the mango season!
This delicious fruit will surely be available in every household for the next few months.
Eating these juicy fruits is great but it can get a tad bit boring after a while, and those are the times when you should try new recipes.
We have got you sorted on this; here are some mango drinks to try this summer.
#1
Mango lassi: Mango pulp, yogurt, cold milk, sugar, cardamom powder
To make mango lassi, you need 250ml mango pulp, 1 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup cold milk, 1-2 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder.
Mix all the ingredients and blend them in a mixer jar till smooth. You can add water if it is too thick.
Pour the lassi into serving glasses and chill; you can also garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron strands.
#2
Mango colada is filling as well as rejuvenating
For mango colada, you need 100gm mango pieces, 100ml coconut water, 50ml coconut cream, 3 basil leaves, 1 tsp sugar, and ice.
Finely blend the mango pieces, coconut water, and ice in a blender. In a serving glass, muddle basil leaves and sugar with a spoon until the leaves start releasing juice. Pour the blended mixture and coconut cream into the glass. Mix well and enjoy!
#3
Garnish your easy-peasy mango lemonade with mint leaves
Ingredients for mango lemonade: 2 cups chopped mango, 1/2 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 cups water, and mint leaves.
Blend the mango, lemon juice, and one cup of water and keep it aside.
Boil sugar and remaining water in a saucepan; let it cool.
Add the mango mixture and sugar syrup to a glass jar, mix well, and garnish with mint leaves.
#4
Finally, there's nothing like 'aam panna' in the scorching summer
Ingredients for aam panna: 1 raw mango, 2 cups water, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1/2 tsp each of cardamom powder, cumin powder, pepper powder, and some salt.
Pressure cook the mango with water for 5 whistles. Peel its skin once cooled.
Blend the mango with the remaining ingredients.
To serve, add 1 tbsp of this concentrate and cold water in a glass. Add ice cubes and enjoy!