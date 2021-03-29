All hail the mango season! This delicious fruit will surely be available in every household for the next few months. Eating these juicy fruits is great but it can get a tad bit boring after a while, and those are the times when you should try new recipes. We have got you sorted on this; here are some mango drinks to try this summer.

#1 Mango lassi: Mango pulp, yogurt, cold milk, sugar, cardamom powder

To make mango lassi, you need 250ml mango pulp, 1 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup cold milk, 1-2 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder. Mix all the ingredients and blend them in a mixer jar till smooth. You can add water if it is too thick. Pour the lassi into serving glasses and chill; you can also garnish with chopped pistachios and saffron strands.

#2 Mango colada is filling as well as rejuvenating

For mango colada, you need 100gm mango pieces, 100ml coconut water, 50ml coconut cream, 3 basil leaves, 1 tsp sugar, and ice. Finely blend the mango pieces, coconut water, and ice in a blender. In a serving glass, muddle basil leaves and sugar with a spoon until the leaves start releasing juice. Pour the blended mixture and coconut cream into the glass. Mix well and enjoy!

#3 Garnish your easy-peasy mango lemonade with mint leaves

Ingredients for mango lemonade: 2 cups chopped mango, 1/2 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 cups water, and mint leaves. Blend the mango, lemon juice, and one cup of water and keep it aside. Boil sugar and remaining water in a saucepan; let it cool. Add the mango mixture and sugar syrup to a glass jar, mix well, and garnish with mint leaves.

#4 Finally, there's nothing like 'aam panna' in the scorching summer