#HealthBytes: Starting on yoga? Begin with these five easy asanasLast updated on Mar 07, 2021, 11:11 pm
Yoga is for everyone and there's probably no right time to start practicing it.
However, complicated yoga poses performed by experts may make amateurs feel like they cannot perform yoga asanas ever.
Fortunately, there are many basic asanas that are easy to perform and moreover form the base for advanced poses.
Here are a few easy asanas that can be performed by beginners.
Hastapadasana
Hastapadasana or forward bend
Stand straight with your weight equally balanced on both feet.
Inhale and extend your arms overhead.
Exhale and bend forward towards the feet.
Let your palms rest on the floor.
Hold this posture for 20-30 seconds and breathe deeply.
Inhale and stretch your arms forward and upward.
Come back to the starting position.
Exhale and bring the arms to the sides. Stand normally.
Vrikshasana
Vrikshasana or tree pose
Stand straight. Balance on your left leg, bend your right leg at the knee, and place your right foot against the inside of your left thigh.
Join your palms at your chest level. Now, stretch your arms over your head.
Hold this position with good balance.
Lower your arms and then separate your palms.
Repeat the asana with your right leg.
Kursiasana
Kursiasana or chair pose
Stand straight with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and arms by your sides.
Stretch your hands above with arms pressing by your ears.
Exhale and slowly bend the knees, gently pushing your body down as if you're sitting on an imaginary chair.
Let your neck/head be in line with your torso and arms.
Hold this pose for some time and slowly stand up.
Ardha chakrasana
Ardha chakrasana or half wheel pose
Stand straight with an erect spine.
Now, bring your hands together in front of you and clasp them tightly.
Slowly raise your hands and rotate them above the shoulders.
Bend your upper body backward, along with the hands.
Hold this position for however long you feel comfortable.
Slowly bring back your body to the standing position.
Relax and keep your hands on the sides.
Tadasana
Tadasana or mountain pose
Stand with your feet slightly apart and hands resting alongside your body.
Inhale and slowly raise your arms upwards above your head. Interlock your fingers.
Raise your heels and stand on your toes. Feel the stretch in your body.
Let your body weight be on your toes. Stretch your shoulders, arms, and chest.
Hold this pose for a few seconds. Exhale and relax.