Cranberries are one of the healthiest fruits from the berry family that are loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients. The fruit can be eaten in its raw form or can be frozen or dried for later consumption. Cranberries are also used for cooking in the form of sauces and extracts. Here are some of its health benefits that prove why you should eat cranberries.

Prevents UTIs The high level of A-type proanthocyanidins protects against UTIs

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are particularly common in women of all ages. Eating cranberries will help reduce the symptoms. This is because cranberries are rich in A-type proanthocyanidins that prevent the adhesion of bacteria to the bladder and urinary tract. However, it's always best to consume the fruit than its juice, as huge concentrations of the extract will be required if consumed as a juice.

Teeth decay Can help you wade away tooth infections, maintain oral health

This may sound absurd but a handful of cranberries can help you wade away tooth infections. This is because the polyphenols found in these red berries prevent bad bacteria from sticking to the teeth and gums. It is also believed that cranberries are especially good for oral health, as the polyphenols continue to remain in the saliva even after we have swallowed them.

Cancers, ulcers Can reduce H pylori infections; prevent stomach cancer and ulcers

The bacterium Helicobacter pylori are considered a major cause of stomach cancer and ulcers. A study proves that drinking cranberry juice every day can reduce H pylori infections. This is because the A-type proanthocyanidins in cranberries prevent H pylori from attaching to the lining of the stomach. It was also observed that cranberries can suppress the growth of this bacterium in those infected with it.

Weight loss Cranberry juice is an excellent addition to weight loss diet