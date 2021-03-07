Are you one of those people who can have hummus with anything? Chips and hummus, pita and hummus, cucumber and hummus, and the never-ending list of dishes that the delicious hummus can liven up goes on. If you are tired of searching for the perfect hummus recipe, worry not, because this recipe is tasty and is the right blend of flavorful and creamy.

Ingredients The ingredients that you will need for making hummus

Chickpeas are the star ingredient of hummus and for this recipe, you will need about three cups of chickpeas. You will also need two cloves of garlic, one-third cup of tahini (you can use store brought tubs or freshly make the tahini paste at home from toasted sesame seeds), fresh juice from one lemon, salt, and extra virgin olive oil. Keep these ready.

Step 1 Firstly, soak the chickpeas for 8hrs, and cook them

Firstly, soak the chickpeas in adequate water for nearly 8 hours or overnight. In a large vessel, take the soaked chickpeas and add water such that it is 2 inches above the chickpeas. Bring them to boil, simmer and cook for about an hour. You can alternatively cook chickpeas in a pressure cooker for up to five whistles or until they're well-cooked and tender.

Puree Peel the chickpeas and puree them using a blender

Once the chickpeas are cooked, add 1.5 tsp of baking soda to it and leave for a few minutes. Take a handful of them and rub with both hands under running water to remove the skin. After removing the skin, dry the chickpeas and add them to the bowl of a food processor. Blend the chickpeas well till you get a smooth paste.

Blend well Check the consistency; if thick, slowly add little hot water