How are Salman, Aamir different as co-stars? Paresh Rawal explains

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently opened up about his experiences working with Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan . Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he praised both actors for their talent but emphasized their contrasting working styles. While he described Salman as instinctive and charming, he said Aamir is known for his meticulous approach.

Rawal's insights Instinctive vs meticulous Rawal described Salman as someone who works purely on instinct. He said, "Salman understands a scene on a gut level. He is such a charming fellow. On screen, he is magic." "When he comes on set, he doesn't have to work too hard. He just flows with it." In contrast, Aamir's method involves meticulous preparation and attention to detail.

Aamir's approach 'Salman is hawa ka jhoka...': Rawal Rawal said, "Aamir has to work around and know things in depth and detail. That is why Aamir sahab thoda time lete hai." He added, "Meanwhile, Salman is hawa ka jhoka, kab aaya, udake ke le gaya, pata bhinahi chalta." Despite their different approaches, Rawal acknowledged that both actors are dedicated to their craft.

Career updates Meanwhile, the actor is busy with these films Rawal is currently promoting his upcoming thriller Nikita Roy, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Sonakshi Sinha. He will also be seen reprising his iconic role as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, will reportedly start shooting in early 2026. Despite a brief controversy over his exit and a legal notice concerning production delays involving Akshay Kumar, Rawal has officially returned to the project.