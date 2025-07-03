Paresh Rawal rejoined 'Hera Pheri' because Akshay Kumar defended him?

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially rejoined the cast of Hera Pheri 3 , just weeks after he announced his exit from the film. His sudden departure had shocked and disappointed fans of the beloved comedy franchise. However, recent developments have brought relief as Rawal confirmed his return. Now that the controversy surrounding his exit and eventual return is resolved, a source reveals that Akshay Kumar might have something to do with Rawal's return.

Actor's view Rawal's stance softened...: Source A source told Mid-Day, "Paresh's stance initially softened when Akshay firmly defended him at the Housefull 5 trailer launch, where a journalist called the senior actor 'foolish' for leaving Hera Pheri 3." "Then on Paresh's birthday, Akshay called to wish him. The superstar told him that while movies will come and go, their friendship should withstand the test of time as they go back a long way." The insider added, "After that, the two met along with Suniel (Shetty)."

Details What had Kumar said at the event? Kumar, during the Housefull 5 trailer launch, had shut down a journalist for calling Rawal "foolish." The actor had said, "Firstly, I'll like to tell you that using such kind of word for one of my co-star, foolish, is something I'd not appreciate." "That's not right. I have been working with him for the last 32 years. We are very good friends." Kumar added, "He's a great actor. I really admire him."