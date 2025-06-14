'It's not...real-life': 'Housefull 5' director dismisses criticism over sexist humor
What's the story
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, released on June 6, has been heavily slammed by critics for its sexist jokes and objectification of female actors.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Tarun Mansukhani defended the controversial humor and politics of his film.
He said, "See, my characters are flawed, and so naturally they will do certain things that are not societally agreeable."
Character defense
'Doesn't mean actors are like that as human beings'
Mansukhani clarified that the flawed behavior of his characters doesn't reflect the real-life personalities of the actors.
He said, "I'm not here to make a film so placid, where all the characters are wonderful people."
"These are characters who are sexist, who are misogynistic, that's who they are as characters. It doesn't mean the actors are like that as human beings."
Criticism response
'You're picking and choosing what you want to say...': Mansukhani
Mansukhani further questioned the selective criticism of his film.
He said, "Other than that, I'm also saying I have stripped the men, you see, Dino was naked in two sequences. All three male leads have shown their butts in the film."
"Why isn't anyone saying I'm sexist toward men? You're picking and choosing what you want to say about the film."
Despite the backlash, Housefull 5 has reportedly crossed ₹200 crore mark globally within a week of its release.
Director's view
'Scrutiny tends to only happen on successful films'
Mansukhani also shared his perspective on the scrutiny of Housefull 5.
He said, "I feel like there's a lot of scrutiny on social media. I also believe that scrutiny tends to only happen on successful films."
"You tend to keep quiet if a film isn't working at all. That's when no one has any opinion and they don't say anything."
"So, when people are making noise about my film, I actually feel very happy about it."
Actor's defense
Soundarya Sharma also defended the film
Despite the backlash, Housefull 5 actor Soundarya Sharma defended the film.
She said, "I think it depends on every individual's perspective. I don't mix my own vision with what my director wants me to do."
"The film was made on a lighter note, and everyone is just playing a character, and all these characters are a reflection of our own society."
The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.