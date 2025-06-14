What's the story

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, released on June 6, has been heavily slammed by critics for its sexist jokes and objectification of female actors.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Tarun Mansukhani defended the controversial humor and politics of his film.

He said, "See, my characters are flawed, and so naturally they will do certain things that are not societally agreeable."