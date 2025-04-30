What's the story

The much-anticipated official teaser of Akshay Kumar's next Housefull 5 was released on Wednesday.

The release marked the 15th anniversary of the first movie in the series, Housefull.

The one-minute, 16-second teaser gives a peek at the star-studded cast and how the film is set on a cruise ship.

It shows guests dancing on the deck and a killer on the loose, setting the tone for the comedy.