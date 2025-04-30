Akshay, Riteish turn up the madness in 'Housefull 5' teaser
What's the story
The much-anticipated official teaser of Akshay Kumar's next Housefull 5 was released on Wednesday.
The release marked the 15th anniversary of the first movie in the series, Housefull.
The one-minute, 16-second teaser gives a peek at the star-studded cast and how the film is set on a cruise ship.
It shows guests dancing on the deck and a killer on the loose, setting the tone for the comedy.
Cast and plot
Star-studded cast and plot revealed in teaser
Apart from Kumar, the teaser also introduces a star-studded cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Nana Patekar.
It also shows Kumar, Deshmukh, and Bachchan dancing together.
The teaser hints at a murder mystery plot with a masked killer and features the song Laal Pari from the film in the background.
Film's promise
'Housefull 5' promises 'killer comedy'
The teaser post on social media celebrated the 2010 film Housefull's milestone, saying, "15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began!"
It added, "India's Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th installment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy.... But a KILLER Comedy! Here's presenting the teaser of #Housefull5! In cinemas near you on June 6, 2025!"
Stay tuned with NewsBytes for more updates on this forthcoming blockbuster.
