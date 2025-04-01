'Jaat,' 'Kesari 2': Watch these films in theaters in April
What's the story
April will be an exciting month for Indian cinema as numerous highly anticipated films are set to hit the theaters.
From Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 to Sunny Deol's Jaat, the lineup promises something for everyone.
These films have already started creating anticipation among audiences.
Here are the most-awaited Hindi movies hitting theaters in April.
#1
'Jaat' (April 10)
Sunny Deol's Jaat releases on April 10.
It sees Deol as a brave and kind protagonist, fighting a merciless villain played by Randeep Hooda.
Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh.
#2
'Phule' (April 11)
April 11 witnesses the release of Phule, a biographical drama on Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Helmed by Ananth Mahadevan, it's led by Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa.
Speaking to Variety, the director said, "Have I made a film that's historic or futuristic? That's the question you ask at the end of the film."
"We still haven't sorted these issues out, whether it's here [India] or the rest of the world. Gender discrimination and caste discrimination are prevalent everywhere."
#3
'Kesari Chapter 2' (April 18)
Another big release of the month is Kesari Chapter 2, which arrives on April 18.
The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, is inspired by the life of revolutionary lawyer C Sankaran Nair.
Kumar plays Nair, with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.
It's directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.
#4
'The Bhootnii' (April 18)
The horror-comedy The Bhootnii also releases on April 18.
Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut, it stars Sanjay Dutt along with Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Mouni Roy.
Roy said about the film, "It's fantasy fiction. It's escapism. It's light-hearted, and it takes you to a world that doesn't exist. We all love a little dreaming, and if we can bring that to life on screen, why not?"
#5
'Ground Zero' (April 25)
Emraan Hashmi leads the drama-thriller Ground Zero.
Directed by Tejas Deoskar, it will release on April 25.
The movie stars Hashmi as a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF), heading a two-year-long investigation.
Hashmi was last seen in a cameo appearance in Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime Video and, before that, in Tiger 3.