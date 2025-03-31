Richa Chadha calls out Bollywood filmmakers for stereotyping actors
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor Richa Chadha raised her concerns over the rampant "stereotyping" of actors by established Bollywood filmmakers.
This practice, she said, stifles creativity and restricts opportunities for actors—even those willing to experiment with their roles.
Chadha also spoke about the need for reinvention in the Hindi film industry, suggesting that filmmakers should be more open to taking risks.
Chadha's personal experience with stereotyping in Bollywood
Chadha recalled her own experience of stereotyping in Bollywood.
She said, "It's very sad that even established filmmakers in Bollywood tend to stereotype actors. I can say that from my personal experience."
"Somewhere, the math of the business doesn't allow us to take chances. And it's not only limited to the actors but filmmakers as well," she added.
The impact of stereotyping on actors' creativity
Chadha further elaborated that stereotyping impacts everyone in the industry, including famous actors willing to experiment.
She revealed that many established actors are keen to take risks and look for projects that can showcase their performances.
"A lot of established actors are also down to take risks and dying to do films where their performances will shine, not just their action or dance sequences," she noted.
Chadha's observations on the industry's aversion to risk-taking
Chadha also observed that the industry's aversion to risk-taking is often triggered by the failure of big-star films.
She stated, "They want to have an item song and a certain number of action sequences. But over time, you realize that innovation is the heart of any industry."
Despite these challenges, Chadha remains optimistic about the future of Bollywood and believes that change is possible if filmmakers are willing to embrace new ideas.
Chadha's new venture as a producer
Apart from her acting career, Chadha recently made her production debut with the film Girls Will Be Girls, which she produced under Pushing Buttons Studios.
The film has received critical acclaim and even bagged the John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
The award is presented to the best film made on a budget of under $1 million and is a major milestone for Indian cinema.
