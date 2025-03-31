What's the story

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor Richa Chadha raised her concerns over the rampant "stereotyping" of actors by established Bollywood filmmakers.

This practice, she said, stifles creativity and restricts opportunities for actors—even those willing to experiment with their roles.

Chadha also spoke about the need for reinvention in the Hindi film industry, suggesting that filmmakers should be more open to taking risks.