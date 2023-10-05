Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' will stay and slay

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' will stay and slay

By Aikantik Bag 09:58 am Oct 05, 202309:58 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

The Fukrey franchise enjoys a huge fan following. The cult comedy franchise has delivered two blockbuster installments and now the third installment Fukrey 3 is on the anvil of being declared a super hit. The first week has been quite beneficial for the Pulkit Samrat-headlined film and it is currently gearing up for another weekend haul with an exponential rise.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 3.65 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 62.93 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.

3/3

Twitter Post