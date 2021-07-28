'Fukrey 3' to begin filming by end of this year

Good news for Fukrey fans! Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba recently confirmed that the third installment is set to go on floors "by the year-end." The franchise gave its first film in 2013, second in 2017, and the makers were supposed to begin the filming of Fukrey 3 this April. But like other Bollywood projects, this one too got postponed due to COVID-19-necessitated lockdown.

Lamba feels people should be 'mentally ready' before shooting begins

Fukrey 3 will star Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in lead roles. Talking about the shooting-schedule, Lamba told Mid-Day, "We were supposed to take it on floors on April 15, but the lockdown [happened]. Now, we will begin shooting by the year-end." "We want things to settle down; people should feel safe and mentally ready before going on the set."

I don't want to stop the project midway: Lamba

The second wave of COVID-19 halted several Bollywood projects. Now, many filmmakers have begun filming, since the Maharashtra government gave the green light. But, Lamba thinks it's not a good idea for now. He told the publication, "We don't know what will hit us next. I don't want to start [the project] and then stop midway. I'd rather start and finish in one go."

Will 'Fukrey' be turned into a web series?

This franchise has a huge fan base and thus, there have been talks of Fukrey being turned into a web series. When asked about this, Lamba replied, "Fukrey is my fixed deposit. It was conceived as a film, and people like to view it in theaters." So true! Watching Choocha, Bholi Punjaban, Hunny, Zafar Bhai and Lali on small-screen would surely kill the fun.

'Fukrey' actors recently appeared in Lamba's web series, 'Chutzpah'

Lamba might have reservations about turning Fukrey into a web series, but he recently turned the creator for SonyLIV's show, Chutzpah. It stars the movie's actors — Sharma as Vikas Bhalla, a Punjabi boy who just shifted to Boston, and Singh as Rishi, an introvert guy. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the Simarpreet Singh-directorial has seven episodes and is now streaming on the digital platform.