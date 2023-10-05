Box office collection: 'Jawan' shows signs of slowing down

By Aikantik Bag 09:31 am Oct 05, 202309:31 am

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the numero uno at the box office with the stupendous success of Jawan. The movie has been the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and has surpassed Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. As the movie is marching toward the Rs. 1,100 crore mark, it seems that it is finally slowing down.

Aiming to break newer records

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 615.72 crore in India. The movie is stable on weekdays and shows a decent rise on weekends. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. The film is pitted against Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War at the box office.

