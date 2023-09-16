#NewsBytesExclsuive: SRK's 'Jawan' daughter didn't know he was 'King Khan'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 16, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with his on-screen daughter Seeza Saroj Mehta on the sets of 'Jawan'

Child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta took her baby steps in Bollywood after being cast as Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in Jawan. She is probably the youngest actor in the cast, who adorably addresses Khan and the film's director Atlee as "Shah Rukh uncle" and "Atlee uncle," respectively. Speaking exclusively to NewsBytes, Mehta said she wasn't aware of who SRK was and his stardom. Excerpts.

How were you approached for the role?

I was approached by Mukesh Chhabra's team when I was six years old and got selected when I turned seven. I gave the audition more than 50 times. There were four to five meetings with the director. Following this, I did a rehearsal with the ADs on the set of Jawan and look test in the Red Chillies office before finally grabbing the role.

How was your first meeting with SRK?

My first meeting with Shah Rukh uncle was on the first day of the shoot. I was on the terrace when he came and asked, "Do you know me?" I said no, to which he smiled and said, "My name's Shah Rukh; you can either call me Shah Rukh uncle or SRK uncle." He was really sweet to me all the time.

Do you recall any special moments with SRK from 'Jawan'?

I was always intrigued by his vanity van. Once I asked him if I could see it from the inside, he asked his assistant to show it to me. I wanted to thank him the next day for it, but he was occupied. Later, he personally came to meet me. He also offered me to have lunch with him, but we couldn't do it.

Who was your favorite on the set, and why?

Atlee uncle, SRK uncle, and Riddhi Dogra were my favorites. Atlee uncle used to give a high-five for performing a good scene. SRK uncle and I used to play Apple Catch together. And since there weren't young kids to play with on the sets, Riddhi didi would play with me, too, in her free time. I used to draw, study, and play games.

Which is your favorite moment from 'Jawan', and why?

My favorite scene is when Shah Rukh uncle punches the tallest guy, and he (the guy) lands straight into the box. He was wearing a harness while performing the scene. Like him, I also wanted to wear the harness and do the same scene. I was on the set when it was being filmed; I felt extremely happy while watching it on the screen.

How did your school friends, teachers react to the film?

I got amazing responses from my friends and teachers. I shared about the movie only after its release. It was a secret until then. My friends got excited to see me on screen while my teachers appreciated my performance. Since nobody knew about it, it was a pleasant surprise for them. They all are very proud of me.

