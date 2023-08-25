SRK's 5 faces shine in 'Jawan's new motion poster

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 02:54 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' new motion poster is out

Is there anything that Shah Rukh Khan cannot do? The quintessential superstar is an unstoppable beast and he promises the same in his upcoming actioner Jawan. As the anticipation is at an all-time high, the makers have unveiled a motion poster featuring five different looks of Khan. If you are wondering if these are the only looks, then "Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost!"

Another surprising look is being kept under wraps

Khan looks refreshing yet daunting as the poster features five ravishing looks. Khan also teased another look which has not been unveiled yet. The caption read, "There's a purpose behind every Face. But this is just the beginning...Wait for the Ace!!!" The Atlee directorial releases on September 7 and it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

