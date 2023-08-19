'Dono': Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon starrer film locks release date

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 19, 2023 | 07:21 pm 2 min read

Rajveer Deol-Paloma Dhillon-led 'Dono' is slated to release on October 5

Titled Dono, the debut film of Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dillion has ignited a significant buzz in recent times. The duo has already made a compelling impression on the audience with the film's title track and teaser this week. Helmed by debutant director Avnish S Barjatya—son of Sooraj Barjatya—the long-awaited film's release date has finally been revealed.

Why does this story matter?

For its 59th venture, Dono, Rajshri Productions has collaborated with Jio Studios. Dono raises intrigue as the makers have drawn parallels to the past—reminiscing Rajshri's iconic Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which gifted us the unforgettable characters of Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree). As Dono follows a similar vibe, it remains to be seen whether Deol and Dhillon manage to recreate the same impact.

'Dono' slated to grace theaters on October 5

Deol took to social media to announce that Dono will hit theaters on October 5. His father, Sunny, who is currently reveling in the phenomenal success of his Gadar 2, also shared the update on Instagram In response to the announcement post, a user expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Good...welcome brother to the big screen." Meanwhile, another user shared their anticipation by commenting, "Waiting bro."

Take a look at Deol's announcement post here

Khan, Bhagyashree launched 'Dono' title song

On Wednesday, Khan and Bhagyashree unveiled the title track of Dono on social media, extending their warm wishes to "rising stars" Deol and Dhillon. With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy helming Dono's music, the title track is the first to be unveiled from its eight-song album. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the title track radiates an infectious energy that is bound to linger in the minds of the listeners.

Know about plot, team behind 'Dono'

Backed by creative production led by Barjatya, Dono promises to be an innocent love story that delves into the modern complexities of romance and relationships. Set against the backdrop of a destination wedding, the Avnish directorial follows Dev (Deol), a companion of the bride, who crosses paths with Meghna (Dhillon), a friend of the groom, and an unexpected connection takes root between them.

