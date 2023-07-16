'Jawan': Kiara Advani's cameo is mere rumor, say new reports

Written by Isha Sharma July 16, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

Kiara Advani is reportedly not a part of 'Jawan'

A few days ago, reports were doing rounds that Kiara Advani has been roped in for a special song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The upcoming film already has several notable actors, and as Advani just delivered a hit (Satyaprem Ki Katha), naturally, the news made her fans excited. However, now, a Bollywood Hungama report claimed that these were just "baseless rumors."

Why does this story matter?

Advani has worked her way up in the industry through successful movies in rapid succession. These include the romance-drama Kabir Singh, comedy-drama Good Newwz, the biographical drama Shershaah, and the family comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo, among others. This has, resultantly, led to an increase in her stardom and fan following, so her being a part of Jawan would have been delightful for her fans.

We won't see her in 'Jawan,' says new report

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "These rumors are absolutely baseless. No song has been shot, nor Kiara Advani has any cameo in the film. Jawan is such a huge film, every day, one hears of one rumor or the other." Notably, neither the JugJugg Jeeyo actor nor anyone from Jawan's team has issued any clarification on these developments.

Everything to know about 'Jawan'

Jawan is directed by Atlee, known for Theri and Mersal. Besides Khan, the cast also includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. SRK's frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a cameo. The film's music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. Khan's home production Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled the venture. It will release on September 7, 2023.

What is Advani working on currently?

Advani is currently receiving adulation for her performance in Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha—a critically and commercially successful project. The film co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Supriya Pathak, and Gajrao Rao, among others. Up next, she will share the screen with Ram Charan in S Shankar's Game Changer and has reportedly also been roped in for Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

