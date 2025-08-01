Why is 'Kingdom's romantic song missing from theater cut? Read
What's the story
The much-anticipated spy action thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse, was released recently. While the film has received largely positive reviews, fans were left confused when the romantic song Hridayam Lopala was missing from the theatrical cut. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and featuring Deverakonda and Borse, had become a fan favorite for its melodious tone and visual appeal.
Press meet
Where will the song fit in the film?: Producer
Producer Naga Vamsi held a press meet in Hyderabad with the main cast, including Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Borse. He responded, "We tried a lot, but we couldn't fit it into the intensity of the film overall." "A lot of people are suggesting we should fit it in the second half of the film, where they feel it lags." "But the ending 20 minutes banger only works because the film slows down there."
Explanation
What you need to know about 'Kingdom'
Vamsi joked, "I know a lot of people felt bad, especially lovers, probably because they wanted to see Vijay Deverakonda kiss and they missed it." Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, features Deverakonda as Suri, a police officer turned spy on a covert mission in Sri Lanka. The film also stars Satyadev as Deverakonda's long-lost brother Siva. The movie has reportedly minted over ₹16 crore on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk.