Why is 'Kingdom's romantic song missing from theater cut? Read

Press meet

Where will the song fit in the film?: Producer

Producer Naga Vamsi held a press meet in Hyderabad with the main cast, including Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Borse. He responded, "We tried a lot, but we couldn't fit it into the intensity of the film overall." "A lot of people are suggesting we should fit it in the second half of the film, where they feel it lags." "But the ending 20 minutes banger only works because the film slows down there."